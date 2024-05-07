Greenpoint families and local elected officials will join up on Friday morning for a fun biking event.

While individual schools have hosted bike to school mornings, this is the first to unite multiple elementary schools for a neighborhood-wide event. Families from PS 110, PS 34, and PS 31 will meet at the McCarren Park track at 7:15 a.m., May 10.

They will be joined by City Council Member Lincoln Restler, Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, and State Senator Kristen Gonzalez.

The event is also in honor of Bike Month. NYC Department of Transportation is hosting several events around the city to celebrate.