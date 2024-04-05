

Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

How about that earthquake, huh? With Monday’s big solar eclipse it feels like a harbinger of something; should we be looking for Godzilla?

Or it could mean we’re in for an exciting weekend. In any case, check out our roundup of things to do here.

This week’s news was mostly food-related. Smorgasburg is back! A few Williamsburg spots made the New York Times’ top 100 best restaurants (Greenpoint got snubbed).

Two new bars to look out for—Animal and Bar Madonna.

v

We profiled an upcoming pop-up at Hana Makgeolli and spoke to the team at Republic Latin Fusion. We also got some preliminary details on the new bakery and restaurant opening in the revamped Domino Sugar Factory. As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe.

The line at Radio Bakery snakes down the block on the weekends, so neighbors decided to make some money from it. Appliance rental service Green Gooding just launched a delivery service.

Is there any point in sharing an April Fools’ Day article? Well, here it is. The venue Dead Letter No. 9 has reopened with new programming.

A legitimately affordable resident building, 35 Commercial Street, opened in Greenpoint.

In and around North Brooklyn

Greenpoint’s trendiest new brand? The fashion club at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Academy.

If you can’t find a parking spot, take a cue from the 94th precinct, and create your own.

JJ’s Southern Vegan gets a feature in Hell Gate.