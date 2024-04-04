This weekend in Williamsburg and Greenpoint offers a diverse lineup of events. Join Boris & Horton’s Dog-Friendly Comedy Show on Friday for laughs and furry fun. Saturday brings a “Shut Up and Write” session for writers at Brooklyn Art Haus, followed by a free concert featuring City of the Sun at McCarren Parkhouse. On Sunday, indulge in a Rooftop Cacao Circle at El Nico’s rooftop or slurp delicious Malaysian noodle soup at Laksa Shop’s pop-up at Goldie’s Bar. This weekend promises laughter, creativity, music, and culinary delights.

Friday, April 5

Set Tails Wagging at Boris & Horton’s Dog-Friendly Comedy Show

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at the Dog-Friendly Comedy Show from 7 to 9 PM on Friday night. Hosted at Boris & Horton‘s Williamsburg location, this event promises plenty of laughs and furry fun. Bring along your well-socialized canine companions for an evening of comedy and camaraderie, all for a good cause. Tickets are donation-based, with a suggested donation of $20, which includes entry to the comedy show and support of an animal rescue center. Doors open at 6:30 PM, so mark your calendars and get ready to laugh, mingle, and make memories with your four-legged friends.

Donation for entry here.

Saturday, April 6

Shut Up & Write with the Community at Brooklyn Art Haus

Join the local writing community for a Saturday’s focused co-working session “Shut Up and Write” at Brooklyn Art Haus. Regardless of your experience level, everyone is welcome to participate. This session is designed to provide a supportive environment for getting your writing done while connecting with fellow writers in the area. Don’t worry about sharing your work—this is all about productivity and camaraderie. Grab a drink, settle in with your writing tools, and prepare for a quiet and focused session led by the host. Afterward, there will be opportunities to chat and discuss writing successes and challenges. Come for the writing; stay for the community.

Register for free here.

v

Music in The Park & Free Show with City of The Sun

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music at McCarren Parkhouse this Saturday night from 7 to 11 PM, featuring the electrifying sounds of City of the Sun! Hosted by Chris Tuorto (@christuorto_artist) and Ilegal Mezcal, this free show promises an evening filled with soul-stirring rhythms and mesmerizing performances. Join in for live sets from City of the Sun, Chris Tuorto, and surprise guest appearances that will keep you grooving all night. Whether you’re a music aficionado or simply looking for a memorable Saturday night, this free event is not to be missed.

Sunday, April 7

Sunday Rooftop Cacao Circle at El Nico Rooftop

Indulge in the divine experience of a Sunday Rooftop Cacao Circle on Sunday starting at 12 PM atop the enchanting El Nico rooftop at the Penny Hotel in Williamsburg. Discover the magic of cacao, revered by ancient civilizations as the food of the gods, known for its heart-opening properties and promotion of well-being. Led by experienced guide Joey Greiner, this gathering invites participants to connect with nature and set intentions for the upcoming month, synchronized with the energy of the New Moon. Through meditation, breathwork, and soulful music, immerse yourself in the soothing embrace of cacao and embark on a transformative journey within. Don’t miss this opportunity to unite with the community and awaken your spirit with the medicine of cacao.

Tickets are $49 here.

Slurp Delicious Malaysian Noodle Soup at Laksa Shop’s Pop-Up

Join the flavorful journey this Sunday from 4 to 8 PM at Goldie’s Bar for a tantalizing Laksa Shop Pop-Up! Located in the heart of Greenpoint, this event marks Laksa Shop’s debut in the neighborhood. Delight your taste buds with their signature Curry Laksa ($16), featuring a Malaysian curry-flavored chicken broth adorned with shrimp, fish balls, greens, and more. A hearty vegetarian option is also available, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to savor a culinary adventure right in your backyard, courtesy of Laksa Shop’s renowned pop-up noodle experience.



