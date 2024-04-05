Layla (352 Bedford Ave.), the European-inspired, aperitivo-style cocktail bar and restaurant that replaced Rabbithole last year, recently launched its brunch program.
Layla’s new head chef Kyle Garry, previously from Williamsburg’s Cozy Royale, created a breakfast burrito especially for Layla’s new brunch menu and shared the recipe with us.
Learn how to make Layla’s Breakfast Burrito below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Layla’s Breakfast Burrito
Serving: 1 burrito
Ingredients
Burrito:
1 flour tortilla
1 Idaho potato (plus garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, fresh cracked pepper, and salt for potato seasoning)
1/2 an avocado, mashed with light salt
6 ounces of smoked Spanish chorizo, diced into small pieces
3 eggs (plus 1 drop of heavy cream to fluff up the eggs)
Handful of mozzarella cheese
1 red onion (see pickling ingredients and directions below)
Fig and habanero salsa on side (see ingredients and directions below)
Red Onion Pickling Liquid:
3 cups of red wine vinegar
2 bay leaves
1 sprig of thyme
1 tablespoon of black peppercorn
2.5 cups of cane sugar
.25 cups of kosher salt
1 piece of pepperoncini pepper
Fig and Habanero Salsa:
3 Roma tomatoes
1 Spanish onion
8 garlic cloves
1 habanero
1 cup of lime juice
1.5 teaspoons of honey
8 figs
1 bunch of cilantro
1.5 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
4 guajillo chilies
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Start by making the fig and habanero salsa. Char Roma tomatoes, habanero, Spanish onion, and garlic.
- Blend with guajillo peppers, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, honey, cilantro and figs.
- Set aside.
- Next, pickle the red onions. Thinly slice red onions.
- Submerge onions in the pickling liquid of red wine vinegar, salt, sugar, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorn, and pepperoncini.
- Bring to a boil and then remove.
- Set aside.
- Next, cook the potatoes. Peel Idaho potatoes, and cut them into small cubes.
- Blanch the potatoes in seasoned water, and pull them out once tender.
- Fry potatoes until crispy.
- Coat potatoes in a seasoning blend of garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, fresh cracked pepper, and salt.
- Set aside.
- Render small diced chorizo.
- Add in scrambled eggs and mozzarella cheese and cook until soft and gooey.
- Warm up tortilla.
- In the warm tortilla, layer avocado mash, crispy home fries, pickled red onions, and the chorizo-mozzarella scramble.
- Wrap everything inside the tortilla and seal shut by a gentle press on the grill.
- Serve burrito with fig and habanero salsa on the side.