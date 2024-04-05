Layla (352 Bedford Ave.), the European-inspired, aperitivo-style cocktail bar and restaurant that replaced Rabbithole last year, recently launched its brunch program.

Layla’s new head chef Kyle Garry, previously from Williamsburg’s Cozy Royale, created a breakfast burrito especially for Layla’s new brunch menu and shared the recipe with us.

Learn how to make Layla’s Breakfast Burrito below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Layla’s Breakfast Burrito

Serving: 1 burrito

Ingredients

v

Burrito:

1 flour tortilla

1 Idaho potato (plus garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, fresh cracked pepper, and salt for potato seasoning)

1/2 an avocado, mashed with light salt

6 ounces of smoked Spanish chorizo, diced into small pieces

3 eggs (plus 1 drop of heavy cream to fluff up the eggs)

Handful of mozzarella cheese

1 red onion (see pickling ingredients and directions below)

Fig and habanero salsa on side (see ingredients and directions below)

Red Onion Pickling Liquid:

3 cups of red wine vinegar

2 bay leaves

1 sprig of thyme

1 tablespoon of black peppercorn

2.5 cups of cane sugar

.25 cups of kosher salt

1 piece of pepperoncini pepper

Fig and Habanero Salsa:

3 Roma tomatoes

1 Spanish onion

8 garlic cloves

1 habanero

1 cup of lime juice

1.5 teaspoons of honey

8 figs

1 bunch of cilantro

1.5 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

4 guajillo chilies

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions