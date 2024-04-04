Dead Letter No. 9, an immersive event and conversation space, opened last November, and then was forced to close at the end of the year for necessary building maintenance. However, they haven’t kept people waiting for too long, and recently kicked off a new and reformatted spring series of events and opportunities to experience live music, mingle, and more.

The spring season began on March 23 with a show curated by Mobile Output, and now the venue is open Thursdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. onwards. The space is free and open to the public (aside from certain ticketed nightlife events), and visitors are welcome to use it as they wish — reading a book, getting some work done, catching up with friends, and beyond. The venue also promises at least one dance party per weekend.

This weekend, Dead Letter is hosting Push the Envelope in conjunction with community movement group Lightning Society. On April 6, the space will fill up with immersive artists, poetry, dancers, a concert from former The Voice contestant Mendeleyev, and DJ sets from Coach Jackson and Illich Mujica. Get tickets here.

The rest of the season’s events are available here, with even more to be announced.

Dead Letter No. 9 is designed as a converted postal facility at 63 Grand Street, opened and spearheaded by immersive theater company Roll the Bones (Sleep No More) and Brooklyn restaurateurs Josh Cohen (Hidden Leaf, Lilia, Chez Ma Tante, St. Vitus), and Mark Rancourt (Top Quality, Extra Fancy).

