Greenpoint’s beloved Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) has teamed up with the nail polish behemoth Sally Hansen for a one-of-a-kind line of new shades, inspired by Acme’s offerings.

The brands announced the collaboration on Instagram, promising Miracle Gel shades like Salmon Hansen (an orange-y salmon pink), Fish Friday (a vibrant blue), and Brunch Bagels (beige).

To complete the look, they’re offering Everything Seasoning nail accents, sure to give your manicure some extra pizazz.

Of course, these stunning shades aren’t just nice to look at—they also come scented. Surely everyone’s favorite part of walking down Meserole Avenue is when your nostrils are greeted with the smell of smoked fish?

The collaboration will be available in stores today, April 1. Otherwise known as…April Fools!

