A year ago this month, Mary’s Bar (134 Kingsland Ave.) — queer Irish pub and sister bar to iconic Park Slope institution Ginger’s Bar — opened in the neighborhood. And now there’s another queer bar in town.

Last Saturday, Animal hosted its soft opening at 307 Meeker Street (the former home to The Breakers, which quietly closed earlier this year) and has announced their official opening on this Wednesday, April 3, starting at 4 p.m.

The bar self describes as “a love letter to the energy of New York, to all our queer saints, to the rare wild nights out, and to all of our beautiful community (those we’ve met and those we’re about to” on Instagram, and is spearheaded by a team which includes hospitality experts Ashton Correa and Jim Morrison Hevert (who co-owns fellow queer bar The Exley nearby), Tony Kelley, and others.

Upcoming weekends promise live DJs and equally live dance floors along with their evergreen menu of beers and craft cocktails like negronis, old fashioned, margaritas, and more.