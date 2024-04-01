Smorgasburg, the food pop-up phenomenon that got its start in Williamsburg, kicks off another season this Saturday, April 6 at Marsha P. Johnson State Park. The market also has locations in Prospect Park and the World Trade Center.

The market will feature 60 returning vendors, as well as 20 new faces. The Smorgasburg team notes that of these new vendors, “6 are first-generation immigrant-owned businesses and 11 are husband-and-wife- or family-run.”

Case in point — one newcomer that Greenpoint locals can take pride in? Bagel Joint, a husband-and-wife duo whose globally-inspired bagel and bialy offers charmed the neighborhood at the McGolrick Park Farmers’ Market (gotta try that gochujang bagel, ASAP).

Offerings from Bagel Joint, making their Smorgasburg debut this Saturday. Image courtesy of Brooklyn Flea.

Other newcomers include Emeye Ethiopian Cuisine, serving classics like meser wet and sega wet with homemade injera, and Wings by Chef Picky, offering up turkey, duck, and chicken wings inspired by Asian and Caribbean flavors. This will be the second concept from Chef Picky, aka Osei Blackett, whose Everything Oxtail spot will also return to Williamsburg this year.

You can check out the full list of vendors here. Visit Smorgasburg on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

