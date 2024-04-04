Green Gooding, a local appliance rental program, encourages locals to rent instead of buying an item they might use a few times a year. Customers can choose from items like food processors, ice cream makers, and even a movie-theater style popcorn machine! Now, Green Gooding is making the process even easier, having recently launched a local delivery service.

The delivery service is available to Greenpoint and Williamsburg residents on the weekends. Delivery drop offs occur on Fridays from 2-4 p.m., pick ups are on Mondays from 4-6 p.m.

Francois Servranckx of Green Gooding.

Greenpoint local Francois Servranckx started the program two years ago, first setting up shop at Maison Jar (566 Leonard St.) The service has since expanded to two other Greenpoint locations—Clean Green Cleaners (155 Nassau Ave.), and Monger’s Palate (192 Driggs Ave.)

“In full honesty it’s been a work of love and labor to get this started, and I am very happy to see more people using this service and the recognition we are getting, which I hope will encourage others to create circular/ sustainable businesses,” Servranckx told Greenpointers.

Last year, the program was recognized by Barnard College, Columbia Climate School, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine as a NYC Circularity Champion, in the award’s inaugural year. Even more exciting news— Servranckx shared that Green Gooding is now a finalist for the Reusies, an honor for those working to innovate in the field of reusability.

v

And if you have a blender or Air Fryer gathering dust in your kitchen, you can give it a new life. Green Gooding has a buyback program, for appliances in good working condition.