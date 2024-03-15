Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Erin go bragh to all of you with plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend! For more things going on this weekend, check out our weekend roundup.

Blue Brown Cafe, a new coffee shop focused on Southeast Asian flavors just opened in Williamsburg. Immersive venue ArtsDistrict Brooklyn shut down, and it apparently owes vendors thousands of dollars.

Has Blue Collar Burger opened yet? It looks that way.

The long-standing bar Spuyten Duyvil will close at the end of April. The team behind Nura opened the bakery/wine bar Pan Pan Vino Vino. North Brooklyn elected officials are hosting a Mapping for Equity event on Saturday at McCarren Park.

v

Got some wrinkly clothes? It’s Iron Man to the rescue next Monday at the Mallard Drake. We’ve got some MTA-related Missed Connections and a Community Cookbook recipe.

In and around North Brooklyn

News12 checked out Greenpoint’s viral Brooklyn Charm.

One of the co-founders of Littleneck Outpost reminisces about the journey the coffee shop has taken over the past thirteen years.