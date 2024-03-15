The Noble (148 Noble St.), a cozy wine bar and restaurant in Greenpoint launched a new brunch program on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Co-owner Itir Aloba told Greenpointers that weekends in Turkey are “synonymous with delicious breakfasts shared among friends and family.” The Noble’s goal was to capture “the flavors and spirit of these communal breakfasts that bring people together.”
Highlights of the brunch menu include a Turkish savory zucchini pancake topped with greens, herbs, eggs, pistachios, and coriander yogurt, and a Turkish breakfast salad with cucumbers, tomato, arugula, olives, creamy white cheese, soft boiled eggs.
“And, of course, no Turkish breakfast is complete without sweets and delicious bread,” Aloba said. “We created a special sweet offering called the Noble treat.”
The Noble has shared the recipe for this special treat. “One of our traditions when we vacation on Aegean coast of Turkey during summer is to end a delicious brunch with some Nutella spread on Turkish pastries. When creating our brunch menu, our chef Josh wanted to create a version of this using filo, Nutella, rose syrup and pistachios,” Aloba said.
Learn how to make The Noble Treat below.
The Noble Treat
Yields 24 squares
Ingredients
1 box of phyllo dough
700 grams (about 2 1/3 cups) of hazelnut cocoa spread
400 grams (about 1 2/3 cups) of melted butter
250 milliliters (about 1 cup and 2 teaspoons) of rose water
1 cup of sugar
Toasted pistachios (chopped), for garnish
Directions
- Bring phyllo dough out of the freezer and allow to thaw for at least 7 hours inside the fridge. (Once the dough is thawed, it gets easier to handle.)
- Start by taking two sheets of phyllo dough and cut it into three parts using a knife.
- Brush butter onto the dough (about two or three good brushes of butter).
- Add 20 grams (about 1 tablespoon) of hazelnut cocoa spread all along the middle. Fold into three and set aside.
- Add 20 grams (about 1 and 1/2 tablespoons) of butter into a medium to hot sauté pan and fry dough squares until golden brown.
- Brush rose syrup and garnish with roasted pistachios.