The Noble (148 Noble St.), a cozy wine bar and restaurant in Greenpoint launched a new brunch program on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Co-owner Itir Aloba told Greenpointers that weekends in Turkey are “synonymous with delicious breakfasts shared among friends and family.” The Noble’s goal was to capture “the flavors and spirit of these communal breakfasts that bring people together.”

Highlights of the brunch menu include a Turkish savory zucchini pancake topped with greens, herbs, eggs, pistachios, and coriander yogurt, and a Turkish breakfast salad with cucumbers, tomato, arugula, olives, creamy white cheese, soft boiled eggs.

“And, of course, no Turkish breakfast is complete without sweets and delicious bread,” Aloba said. “We created a special sweet offering called the Noble treat.”

The Noble has shared the recipe for this special treat. “One of our traditions when we vacation on Aegean coast of Turkey during summer is to end a delicious brunch with some Nutella spread on Turkish pastries. When creating our brunch menu, our chef Josh wanted to create a version of this using filo, Nutella, rose syrup and pistachios,” Aloba said.

Learn how to make The Noble Treat below

The Noble Treat

Yields 24 squares

Ingredients

1 box of phyllo dough

700 grams (about 2 1/3 cups) of hazelnut cocoa spread

400 grams (about 1 2/3 cups) of melted butter

250 milliliters (about 1 cup and 2 teaspoons) of rose water

1 cup of sugar

Toasted pistachios (chopped), for garnish

Directions