2024 has been a boom time for burger lovers in Greenpoint.

First, Gotham Burger Social Club popped up at Threes Brewing. Next, a $2.15 burger from Jubilee Marketplace went viral. And now, finally, it looks like Blue Collar Burger has opened at 704 Manhattan Avenue. Blue Collar has not made an announcement about the opening just yet, but the storefront looks to be completed, and eagle-eyed readers noticed a “we’re open” sign outside.

The burger from Blue Collar Burger. Image via @bluecollarburger/Instagram

Blue Collar is a small, local burger chain with locations in Bushwick, Cobble Hill, and Williamsburg. The menu focuses on American classics like burgers (duh), veggie burgers, and chicken tenders, with sides of fries, tater tots, and onion rings. Blue Collar Burger is also serving up breakfast sandwiches all day, as well as milkshakes.

Blue Collar owner Eduardo Sandoval recently joined forces with Variety Coffee’s Gavin Compton to take over Greenpoint’s beloved Three Decker Diner, catty corner to the Blue Collar Burger.