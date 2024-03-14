No matter what you’re after, there’s a lot happening in Greenpoint and Williamsburg this weekend. Hear the soulful rhythms of the Joshua Jennings Quintet at Williamsburg Music Center on Friday night and enjoy an evening of supporting women artists at Awita New York’s exhibition on Saturday. Dive into the world of comedy with Casey James Salengo and Comedians You Should Know at The Gutter on Saturday evening, or unleash your creativity at The Arm Letterpress on Sunday for a wood-type poster edition workshop. For those interested in exploring the artistic realm, don’t miss Lucas Bononi’s Figure Drawing & Painting Workshop at Atelier Eva. With such a diverse array of events, there’s no shortage of opportunities to immerse yourself in culture and creativity this weekend.

Friday, March 15

A Night of Jazz at Williamsburg Music Center

Experience the soulful rhythms of the Joshua Jennings Quintet presented by Williamsburg Music Center (WMC) this Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. Join in for an unforgettable evening of live jazz, hip-hop, and Latin fusion featuring Joshua Jennings on trumpet alongside talented musicians Bruno Tzines, Eric Stern, Ahmed Mclemore, and Vinton Hines Jr. Founded in 1981 by the legendary composer, conductor, and musician Gerry Eastman, WMC is a historic Black-owned jazz venue rooted in the heart of Williamsburg.

Tickets are $28.50 here.

Saturday, March 16

Support Women Artists at Awita New York’s Exhibition

Celebrate the spirit of International Women’s Day at Awita New York Studio’s second annual group exhibition, honoring the achievements and contributions of women. Join curator Gulsum Keskinoglu and an array of artists, including Dilek Aydemir, Jenny Min Jung Jo, and Tricolor By Maria Amaya, among others, for the opening night on March 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. From March 15 – 27, 2024, immerse yourself in a diverse collection of artworks by talented artists of all genders.

Register for free here.

v

Comedians You Should Know: Casey James Salengo

Get ready for an uproarious evening of laughter at The Gutter in Brooklyn, NY, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Join NYC-based comedian Casey James Salengo, known for his appearances on Comedy Central Presents and HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay, for a side-splitting performance. Alongside him, enjoy sets from the hilarious Will Winner and Courtney Maginnis. This event is part of Comedians You Should Know, a renowned collective showcasing the best up-and-coming stand-up talent from around the country. With a commitment to presenting only the funniest comedians, this promises to be a night of non-stop laughs that you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are $12.50 here.

Sunday, March 17

Print A Letterpress Wood Type Poster Edition

Unleash your creativity and dive into the world of letterpress printing at The Arm Letterpress this Sunday. Located at 281 North 7th Street, this workshop allows you to craft your own wood-type poster edition using vintage fonts and 1960s Vandercook cylinder presses. Under Dan’s expert guidance, you’ll learn typesetting techniques and press operation to produce high-quality prints. Select from a range of block-printed color gradient backgrounds and flats to customize your design. Each participant will leave with a stack of beautifully wrapped 12×18-inch prints. No prior printing experience is required, and group sizes are limited to six, ensuring a personalized and immersive experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to create unique, handcrafted artwork!

Tickets are $200 here.

Lucas Bononi’s Figure Drawing & Painting Workshop

Explore the fundamentals of light, volume, and color in the artistic realm with Lucas Bononi‘s Long Pose Figure Drawing & Painting Workshop this Sunday at Atelier Eva on Grand Street. Delve into academic three-dimensional concepts to master figure drawing and painting techniques. Discover the traditional notion of form in art, where artists sculpt volume based on light sources and learn to express it in a loose, stylistic manner. With an emphasis on personal expression and contemporary experimentation, participants will gain insights into rendering form, the physics of light, optics, composition, and more. By the end of the workshop, attendees will hone their ability to capture truthful volume in their artworks while refining their artistic voice.

Tickets are $125 here.