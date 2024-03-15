Our parks are New York City’s great equalizer, offering respite and a bucolic escape for all walks of life. As Central Park’s landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted once put it, parks are the “lungs of the city.” And a new initiative taking place this weekend will continue the work to democratize our public spaces.

North Brooklyn elected officials, including Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, City Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez, and City Council Member Lincoln Restler, have joined forces for an upcoming event designed to empower New Yorkers to document their surroundings as part of the Mapping for Equity project. North Brooklyn Parks Alliance will also co-sponsor the event.

The project is the brainchild of BetaNYC, an organization that “ensures equal representation in data while quantifying and mapping our public realm,” according to the event’s website.

Join your fellow Greenpointers this Saturday, March 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the McCarren Park Parkhouse. The event kicks off NYC’s Open Data Week, which runs until March 24.

Can’t make Saturday’s event? A data entry event will take place at the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) on Wednesday, March 20.

