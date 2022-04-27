New but popular addition to Greenpoint’s dining scene Leroy’s (195 Franklin St.), launched weekend brunch service this month. The cheerful corner bistro has an outdoor patio, filled with flower beds, making it the perfect arena for spring outdoor dining and people watching.

Leroy’s chefs and co-owners Bobby Little and Chad Urban, alongside head bartender Wilmar Nolasco, serve up American brunch classics including one of the restaurant’s popular dinner menu item that they simply call The Burger. It’s made with two Pat LaFrieda smash patties, white American cheese, special sauce, roasted onions, and Little Gem lettuce on a sesame bun, and is served with fries. They can also prepare The Burger plain if you’ve got kids in tow.

Leroy’s Smoked Salmon Tartine.

Other excellent brunch options include the Smoked Salmon Tartine with cream cheese, pickled pearl onions, capers, a sous vide egg, salmon roe, dill, and everything spice seasoning on a toasted bagel, and the Eggs in Purgatory with a sous vide egg and chickpeas stewed in a savory tomato sauce.

Leroy’s Biscuits and Gravy is a spin on a Southern favorite with a homemade buttermilk biscuit, maple fennel sausage and gravy. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, try the Baked French Toast made with brioche bread, fresh whipped cream, maple syrup, pistachio and caramel.

Leroy’s Biscuits and Gravy.

The right side of the brunch menu features drinks, or as Leroy’s calls them “Pick Me Ups”. The cheekily named “Last Week, I Was At This Other Bar…” contains vodka, elderflower, aperol, grapefruit, peach, and lime. The Double Derby is a refreshing cocktail with bourbon, rye, honey, lemon, passionfruit, and gentian. You could always stick with a classic like the Bloody Mary or add two oysters and make it a Queen Mary.

Leroy’s now serves brunch Saturday and Sunday 12 – 3 p.m.