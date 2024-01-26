Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

They say every storm cloud has a silver lining. And Greenpoint has seen its fair share of literal and figurative storm clouds as of late. But that metaphorical silver lining might just be the potential for the MTA to add more train cars to the G train while it’s out of commission over the summer.

It was a big week for civic engagement. Community board applications are due soon, a Northside BID is looking to form, and a new candidate has filed to run for state assembly.

We highlighted two different chef entrepreneurs this week, with Bon Appetite by Kenny and Off the Record by Chef Luis Ramirez. She Wolf Bakery workers are trying to unionize.

Red Pearl is closing after 20 years.

v

Beloved late activist Irene Klementowicz was honored with a street sign bearing her name. February presents some fun opportunities to shop local, from the Grand Street BID’s new passport initiative and the Greenpointers Valentine’s Market.

Looking for a violinist who was recently playing at the Metropolitan Ave-Lorimer St. station. As always, we have your weekend roundup and a Community Cookbook recipe.

In and around North Brooklyn

“The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be — ILIS!”

The littering saga keeps getting weirder and weirder.