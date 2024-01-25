Hearing others’ music on the subway isn’t always welcome, but in the few instances it is, it can be quite magical. Or at least that’s the case with at least one Missed Connection seeker who rode the train last week.

Though not the most conventional reason for being brought to tears on the Metropolitan-Lorimer platform (medium-term track construction, diverted trains, and long wait times would like to have a word), good music really can turn a commute around.

While our research for the talented violinist didn’t turn up any definitive answers, there is a looping violinist named Davide Laura who was added to the MTA’s Music Under New York program last summer and has videos busking across NYC, Chicago, and worldwide on his Instagram, @davosmusic (though there haven’t been any posts added since 2022) — it may be as good a place as any to start.