If brands and Hallmark haven’t already started telling you, Valentine’s Day is around the corner. So we’re throwing a party to celebrate love in all its forms with a Valentine’s Market inside the beautiful Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Fl) on Sunday, February 4 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Bring your significant other, family, friends, or just celebrate the single life with local vendors offering the best gifts for any type of loved ones (yes, including yourself).

Under the soaring wood beams of one of Greenpoint’s most unique pre-war spaces, creativity abounds with over 70+ artisans and small indie businesses. For your own personal stamp on a gift for yourself or a loved one, get a custom live illustration from New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell, on-the-spot bespoke poems from typewriter poets Ars Poetica, or make your own accessories with a bead bar from Madison Horne Designs.

Pre-book your bouquet or flower crown making session with Milkweed Botanical!

Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without the beauty of blooms! Join us for hands-on creativity as Milkweed Botanical returns with bouquet-making and flower crown workshops. Bloomcourt brings hydroponically grown tulip bouquets and delightful mason jar arrangements. To elevate the floral experience, local floral design studio, MC Nino Designs, will craft an enchanting floral wall.

Soak in the delightful sounds of neighborly love throughout the space, and if that’s not enough to uplift your spirits, enjoy the soulful tunes of local musician Jacob Shipley’s live acoustic performance at 4 p.m.

If the way to your heart is through your stomach, there will be plenty of culinary delights to explore. Gimme Bop will be serving some of the best of Korean comfort food – seasoned rice with a hint of sesame oil, crunchy pickled vegetables, and savory fillings like bulgogi and kimchi – all neatly rolled in toasted seaweed, delivering a harmonious blend of flavors in each bite. Chef Lauren Schwichtenberg of the popular Fine Cooking newsletter will have flavorful French-style grab-and-go food options and Larry’s Ca Phe will have Vietnamese drinks and snacks.

In honor of Greenpoint’s Polish heritage, we will be serving a classic “Apple Zu” cocktail featuring Żubrówka—one of the world’s oldest vodkas with a 500-year history. There will also be complimentary tastings of Zubrowka’s signature Bison Grass vodka, known for its unique blend of vanilla, almonds, and cinnamon, and originating from a UNESCO heritage site. And, of course, indulge in locally brewed craft beer by Greenpoint Beer & Ale!

All ages are welcome! Kids can partake in free arts and crafts with the Greenpoint YMCA, and everyone can leave with a cherished memento from the day—Picture Man Bob will be capturing classic Polaroid portraits, and our photo booth with photographer Ben Shirai is a market tradition. For a touch of mystique, capture your aura by Prismaaura and receive a tarot reading from Planet Womb. Take a moment to unwind and enjoy the panoramic view of the NYC skyline from the rooftop deck.

Nothing says “I love you” like shopping local and celebrating community!