Greenpoint’s U Omakase (173 Greenpoint Ave.) delivers a 13-course omakase menu to 13 diners around a warm communal table.

The restaurant is the result of a decades-long friendship between sushi chef, Yasu Hirashiki, and his customer, Luis Durand. Durand frequented Yasu Hirashiki’s sushi restaurant, and after it closed during the pandemic, Durand and his wife Kate teamed up with Hirashiki and another partner, Arnon Magal, to open U Omakase.

This week, U Omakase has shared its recipe for clam broth brown butter miso soup. Learn how to make this delicious dish below

U Omakase’s Clam Broth Brown Butter Miso Soup

Recipe makes 8 servings

Ingredients

150 grams of dry white wine (about 3/4 cup)

20 grams of Nolli Prat sweet vermouth (about 4 teaspoons)

12 clams (littleneck or Manila)

150 grams of butter (about 2/3 cup)

1 package of dashi powder (follow directions on package)

20 grams of dark aged miso (about 3.5 teaspoons)

40 grams of white miso (about 7 teaspoons)

40 grams of red miso (about 7 teaspoons)

5 grams of parsley (about 4 teaspoons)

3 grams of salt (about 1/2 teaspoon)

1 pinch of sancho pepper, to taste

2 quarts of water (8 cups)

Directions