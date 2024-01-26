According to an Instagram tip from @williamsburgbedford, the long-standing Williamsburg boutique Red Pearl (202 Bedford Ave.) will officially close in February.

Image courtesy of @williamsburgbedford/Instagram

The store announced the decision via a note on their front door. The note highlights that Red Pearl was open for 20 years, which is no small feat for Williamsburg, especially these days (look no further than last week’s roundup of recent closures).

Red Pearl stocked a fun array of gifts and knickknacks, such as Boy Smells candles, cookbooks, clothing, jewelry, and mugs.

In the meantime, you won’t have to go too far to catch the team at Driggs Mercantile (551 Driggs Ave.), founded and owned by the same group behind Red Pearl.