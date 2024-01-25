Greenpoint and Williamsburg are gearing up for an exciting weekend! The fun begins on Friday night, from uproarious comedy and karaoke at A Bar Brooklyn to the grand opening of Wise Guy, the new local cocktail hotspot. On Saturday, unleash your inner artist at the Casein Painting Workshop, or there’s Yoga in the Taproom at Talea in the morning. Finally, wrap up the weekend with a unique blend of experimental bass and sound healing at Sound Bath Sunday by Avatar Synchro Events. These events promise a weekend of entertainment, creativity, and relaxation, making it a perfect opportunity to explore our vibrant neighborhood.

Friday, January 26

Kick Off The Wknd with Comedy & Karaoke at A Bar

Step into the basement of A Bar Brooklyn this Friday for an evening of “Pure Chaos Comedy and Karaoke.” Doors open at 8:30 PM, with a fiery stand-up comedy show featuring NYC’s best comedians starting at 9:00 PM. Get ready to laugh out loud with performances by the likes of Katrina Davis (Comedy Central), Adam Hmada (The Stand), Juan Nicolón(UCB), and Kari Burt (New York Comedy Club). Hosted by Anddy Egan-Thorpe and produced by Breck Gordon, Ben Siy-Hian, and Daniel Vezza, this promises to be a night of side-splitting comedy. But the fun doesn’t end there—after the stand-up show, grab the mic and unleash your inner rockstar during karaoke hosted by Breck Gordon.

Tickets are $7 here.

Celebrate the Opening of a New Local Cocktail Hotspot



Calling all neighborhood family and friends! Join in the excitement as Wise Guy, located at 750 Manhattan Avenue, opens its doors for a grand Opening Night. The festivities start at 6:00 PM, but capacity is limited, so come early to secure your spot for a night that goes late into the evening (there’s even a DJ to keep the party going until 2 AM). Enjoy drink specials throughout the night and savor exceptional seasonally charged cocktails as you explore this revamped bar formerly known as Knowhere Speakeasy. Wise Guy is owned and operated by Greenpoint local husband and wife duo Sonny and Lisa Valverde, adding a personal touch to the warm and inviting space. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the celebration!

Saturday, January 27

Unleash Your Inner Artist at the Casein Painting Workshop

On Saturday from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Labo Music and Art at 139 North 4th Street, discover the fascinating world of casein, an ancient water-soluble opaque paint based on milk protein with unique properties that set it apart from other water-based paints. Dive into the process of pigment preparation, testing, and application, guided by experienced instructors. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned artist, this workshop promises a playful exploration of creativity and the endless possibilities that casein paint offers. Join in and let your artistic spirit soar!

Tickets are $35 here.



Get Your Zen On at Yoga in the Taproom at Talea

Discover the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation every Saturday morning at Talea Williamsburg‘s sunny taproom with an invigorating Vinyasa yoga class. Immerse yourself in 60 minutes of flowing movements and deep stretching poses, setting the tone for a blissful day. Your ticket includes a $5 discount on your first post-yoga drink, whether it’s a refreshing Beermosa or one of their delightful non-alcoholic options. Please remember to bring your own mat; while props are welcome, they won’t be necessary for the class. Doors open at 10:00 AM, and the yoga session begins at 10:15 AM. Join the crew at Talea and embark on a journey to unwind, stretch, and savor.

Tickets are $20 here.

Sunday, January 28

Immerse Yourself in Healing and Relaxation at Sound Bath Sunday

Experience a unique fusion of experimental bass and sound healing at Avatar Synchro Events’ “Sound Bath Sunday” on Sunday at 148 Frost Street. This event promises something truly different as you immerse yourself in healing vibes through a Sound Bath by KT The Alchemist, complemented by DJ sets from Wandering Woo, Neeko, Cobi, Lunatik, and IX. Dive into an artistic realm that relaxes your mind and sparks creativity with optional black light body paint, a manifestation station, vendors, delectable vegan food by Mojos, and herbal healing drinks. In collaboration with Synchro Events & Transformational Tones, this gathering aims to rejuvenate your energy, ground you, and bring peace for the week ahead. All you need to bring is an open mind, a yoga mat or blanket, a pillow, and comfortable attire.

Tickets from $20 to $35 here