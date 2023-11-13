North Brooklyn is home to a cornucopia of special restaurants, and several of them are hosting Thanksgiving dinners in-house or offering catered feasts to enjoy at home. Scan the list below, make a reservation or pre-order, and let someone else handle the holiday cooking.

This list includes Greenpoint restaurants that have already opened reservations and advertised takeout menus for Turkey Day. Greenpointers will update this list as more restaurants share their Thanksgiving plans.

Fulgurances

Fulgurances (132 Franklin St.) is serving a decadent Thanksgiving feast in Greenpoint. The restaurant’s most recent resident, Galen Kennemer, is returning just for the holiday and serving a family-style Thanksgiving menu for $125 per person.

Kennemer’s menu starts with oysters mignonette, deviled eggs with roe, and homemade charcuterie with fennel and cauliflower, fresh coppa, and smoked fish. The main meal consists of roast turkey crown and confit dark meat with classic sides like green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and Parker House rolls. For dessert, there’s orange foam and spiced cranberry granita and pumpkin pie with brown butter ice cream.

A vegetarian menu will also be available. Any other dietary restrictions or allergies must be shared with Fulgurances a week in advance. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Keg and Lantern

Keg and Lantern (97 Nassau Ave.) is once again offering a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu for those looking for a more casual alternative. Both the Greenpoint and Southside Williamsburg locations are hosting for the holiday.

Keg and Lantern’s Thanksgiving menu, which is $39 per person, includes butternut squash soup, a classic turkey dinner and pumpkin flan for dessert.

To learn more and request a reservation, you’ll need to fill out a form on Keg and Lantern’s website.

Glasserie

Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) is offering a Mediterranean-inspired menu with vegan options for Thanksgiving. The Greenpoint favorite is accepting reservations for groups of 2 to 20 people for Thanksgiving Day 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. The price is $110 per adult and $55 per child.

The menu includes the choice of turkey with cranberry or roasted cauliflower, plus stuffed olives and house spiced nut mix, broccolini with garlic, potato terrine, golden squash with paprika and rosemary, dark chocolate torte, cardamom rice pudding, halva, and Turkish delights.

Sereneco

The bar at Sereneco. Photo: Briana Balducci

Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is offering two options for Thanksgiving. Locals can enjoy their prix fixe Thanksgiving menu at the restaurant or pick up a feast to have at home.

Sereneco’s dine-in option includes a three-course menu that is $75 per person. On Thanksgiving Day, reservations are available online from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The first course is a choice of butternut squash soup with coconut tahini yogurt and spiced pumpkin seeds, a kale salad with butternut squash, or grilled prawns with salsa verde. The second course includes a choice of roasted turkey breast with mashed potatoes and green beans, oven-poached branzino with artichokes and heirloom tomatoes, or French lentil stew with autumn vegetables. The third course is a choice of a dark chocolate brownie, pumpkin pie, or ice cream for dessert.

Sereneco’s take-out Thanksgiving Dinner is $65 per person and includes roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, brown butter almonds, turkey gravy, a biscuit with smoked local butter, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Orders must be placed by Monday, November 20, and pick-up will be on Thanksgiving Day.

Leuca

Thanksgiving at Leuca. Photo: Leuca’s Instagram

Leuca (111 North 12th St.) is once again offering both a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu in the restaurant and a catered option to have at home.

The grand dine-in Thanksgiving feast is $125 per person. The spread includes a selection of antipasti including sesame bread, eggplant caponata, Leuca’s popular ricotta with hot honey and garlic, a misticanza salad with grilled pears and gorgonzola dolce, and antipasti spiedini with preserved tomato vinaigrette.

The secondi section of the spread includes herb-roasted turkey, fennel sausage stuffing, delicata squash, and cranberry mostarda. The third course includes a dessert of limoncello tiramisu or spiced pumpkin pie.

Leuca is also offering a traditional Thanksgiving feast, and a vegetarian one for takeout. The traditional takeout feast includes butternut squash soup, a salad of roasted fall vegetables, herb-roasted turkey, sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, mashed sweet potatoes, and cranberry mostarda, plus a pumpkin tart and spiced brown butter oatmeal raisin cookies.

The vegetarian takeout feast includes butternut squash soup, a salad of roasted fall vegetables, roasted Thanksgiving cauliflower, vegetable stuffing, Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese, mashed sweet potatoes, glazed ginger carrots, and cranberry sauce, plus a pumpkin tart and spiced brown butter oatmeal raisin cookies.

Edy’s Grocer

Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.) has started accepting pre-orders for its popular “zesty” Thanksgiving takeout feast filled with unique Middle-Eastern spins on Thanksgiving classics.

You can pre-order via Edy’s website and pick up from Edy’s the week of Thanksgiving, November 19 through November 21. Limited quantities are available and pre-orders close on Friday, November 17. You can try a few of the menu items or all of them, and if you order the full feast, you get a discount.

The menu includes maple pumpkin dip for $20, fig jam ‘stuffins’ which are herby stuffing muffins for $30, baked mac and cheese for $85, ‘zesty’ turkey for $120, harvest fatteh with Brussels sprouts, carrots, squash, and chickpeas for $80, and tahini apple pie for $40. The whole feast is $350 for 6 – 8 people and includes one of each menu item.

Archestratus

A Thanksgiving turkey. Photo: Archestratus’ website

Archestratus (160 Huron St.) is selling lean, pasture raised turkeys for Thanksgiving. These delicious, all natural turkeys are raised on pasture without the use of antibiotics or hormones by Oink and Gobble Farm in Interlaken, NY. Along with their natural foraging, the turkeys are fed a natural local feed that includes non-GMO corn and non-GMO roasted soybeans.

“We believe this celebratory bird should be raised the old-fashioned way, on pasture and with time,” Archestratus said.

The turkeys range from 9 to 15 pounds at $8.99 per pound. To order one, you’ll need to leave a $50 deposit and pay the difference upon pickup. Pickups will be on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 during store hours and is first come first served. (If you want a smaller turkey, you should go at 11 a.m. on Saturday.)