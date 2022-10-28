Greenpoint is home to a cornucopia of great restaurants, and many of them are hosting Thanksgiving feasts. So scan the list below, make a reservation, and let someone else handle the holiday cooking.

This list includes Greenpoint restaurants that have already opened reservations for Turkey Day. Greenpointers will update this list in the coming weeks as more restaurants share their Thanksgiving availability.

Glasserie

Mediterranean mainstay Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) is celebrating its tenth year serving Thanksgiving dinner. This year, Thanksgiving will be served from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. and cost $98 per guest.

Menu highlights include appetizers of stuffed olives, spiced nuts, and pistachio olive bread, followed by crispy yams with duqqa and a salad of beets, citrus and endive. The main course includes roast turkey with cranberry or maitake and bulgar risotto with sides of Brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, and broccolini. Dessert includes labne sorbet, choux buns, date cake, and apple crumble

Glasserie is now booking reservations for Thanksgiving dinner. Book on Resy or by emailing turkey@glasserienyc.com. Cancellation is free before Thursday, November 17 at 8 a.m. After that, cancelling this reservation can trigger a fee of $40.00 per guest.

Fulgurances

For the second year, Greenpoint gem Fulgurances (132 Franklin St.), is serving its spin on Thanksgiving dinner. Fulgurances is offering three seatings at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. Dinner is $110 per person for a pre-fix family-style Thanksgiving meal.

Although a full menu has not been set, on Instagram, Fulgurances wrote, “Antoine and our team will be serving delicious twists on Thanksgiving classics!”

Purchase tickets on Resy, including the exact number of guests in your group, so that Fulgurances can design your family-style menu. A vegetarian menu will be available. For parties of seven or more, contact ashley@fulgurances.com.

Esme

Esme (999 Manhattan Ave.) is serving up their “whimsical take” on a Thanksgiving feast starting at 1:00 p.m. Dinner for adults will cost $85, while kids under 12 cost $45.

Esme’s Thanksgiving meal will be served family style for the table with a huge spread that includes a welcome cocktail, roasted turkey, sourdough stuffing, potato puree, turkey jus, cranberry sauce, roasted carrots, miso glazed Brussels sprouts, and roasted sweet potatoes. There will be pumpkin pie for dessert.

Vegetarian options will be offered. Wine pairing is available, as well as a full a la carte bar, special wines by the glass, and special bottles of wine. Both indoor and heated garden spaces are available and will be seated for this event.

Reservations can be made on Resy and must be prepaid. Reservations can be cancelled with a refund up until end of day on Sunday, November 20th.

Sereneco

Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is also serving Thanksgiving dinner for the second year in a row. Sereneco will offer a seasonal pre-fix menu for $75 per person.

The charming New American restaurant is currently accepting reservations via Resy, but is still working on the menu.