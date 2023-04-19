A sophisticated French spot called Restaurant Yuu (55 Nassau Ave.) is opening this spring in Greenpoint.

The new restaurant will be located at 55 Nassau Avenue, just a few doors down from Cool World.

It certainly sounds like Restaurant Yuu’s owner and executive chef, Yuu Shimano, knows what he’s doing. Before crossing the bridge to Brooklyn, Chef Shimano was the executive chef at Mifune, an upscale French-Japanese restaurant in Manhattan.

Chef Shimano posted a photo on his personal Instagram page of him trying out his new kitchen at Restaurant Yuu.

Before Mifune, Chef Shimano was a sous chef at Guy Savoy, a three-star Michelin restaurant in Paris. After working in Paris for eight years, Chef Shimano feels very prepared to open a French restaurant here in the neighborhood.

Chef Shimano said his “high-end French restaurant” is on track to join the Greenpoint restaurant scene “in early May.”

Chef Shimano told Greenpointers that he searched “various places” before landing on Greenpoint as the location for his namesake restaurant. Chef Shimano finally settled on the local neighborhood because it is “more natural and culturally beautiful than Manhattan with its many buildings,” he said.

The interior of Restaurant Yuu, preparing to open in May in Greenpoint. Photo: Restaurant Yuu

Restaurant Yuu will offer a tasting menu with two seatings each night. “I think it can create a new culture,” Chef Shimano told Greenpointers, as a Japanese chef opening an upscale French restaurant in the neighborhood.

Restaurant Yuu will be open for dinner only from Tuesday through Saturday. Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each night.