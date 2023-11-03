Good afternoon, Greenpointers

Have you made any big plans for the upcoming NYC Marathon this weekend? It’ll cut through our neighborhood, so be sure to factor that into your Sunday shenanigans. For more details, including who has the best drink specials, check out our guide here. And for more weekend fun, like Fall Fest at McGolrick Park, check out our weekend guide here.

Aside from the marathon, the big event on the city’s horizon is Election Day next Tuesday.

The fall iteration of Shop Small Greenpoint will kick off later this month. A new indoor playground is easy on the eyes of parents and kids alike. Park Church Co-op supporters have raised money for a counter-offer to save their beloved space.

Where should you be buying vintage clothing? We’ve got you covered.

Madeline’s bar is now open on Franklin Street, taking over from Ramona. The Wythe Hotel will play host to a one-of-a-kind orange wine festival.

Halloween might be over, but if your sweet tooth lingers on, why not give this spiked hot chocolate recipe a try?

In and around North Brooklyn

Locals gave their input on potential renovations to the BQE.

No. 9, a new theatrical experience just opened up in Williamsburg.

It’s almost that time of year! Local businesses are fundraising for holiday lights.