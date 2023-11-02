This weekend in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, there’s something for everyone. On Friday, join the Onélogy Pop-Up for futuristic skincare and signature drinks at Rhythm Zero. Saturday offers creativity with a Dinner Party Necklace workshop at The WonderMart and an adventure exploring street art in Williamsburg with Graffiti Land. On Sunday, engage in meaningful conversations at “Skip the Small Talk” in McCarren Parkhouse, or enjoy a hilarious evening at the “Hey Gyrl Hey!” comedy show at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Greenpoint promises a diverse and entertaining weekend for all.

Friday, November 3

Head Over to Gem House for a Fall Mixer

Kick off your weekend in style at the Gem House Mixer this Friday at 8 PM, hosted at the locally owned salon, Gem House, on Greenpoint and West. Whether you bring a friend or come solo, it’s the perfect opportunity to connect with your neighbors while savoring a glass of bubbles. The event also offers exciting pop-ups, including fall makeup tutorials for inspiration, tarot card readings for a glimpse into the mystical, and the chance to acquire permanent jewelry from Layer the Love. RSVP here, and don’t miss out on this fantastic neighborhood gathering!

Onélogy Futuristic Skincare Pop-Up & Fall Signature Drinks at Rhythm Zero!

Futuristic skincare brand Onélogy is throwing its first Pop-Up at Rhythm Zero and pouring special signature drinks for this fall season. Drop by 32 Kent Street to hang with the Onélogy team, snap a fun photo-op, win prizes, and shop their latest launch (their new Azelaic Acid Tablet-to-Serum Skincare). Each day, the first 25 visitors at the NYC pop-up receive a gift bag and free drinks. There will also be secret spots around Brooklyn where they will be passing out an additional 25 coffee gift cards (while supplies last).

Saturday, November 4

Craft Your Own Dinner Party Necklace with Warm Clay Co at The WonderMart

Join the dinner party season with a twist at The WonderMart on November 4. Local artisan Suzzy from Warm Clay Co. will guide you through the art of making your very own Dinner Party Necklace. Picture pearls, mini food charms, and wine – all the ingredients for a memorable evening. Whether it’s a special treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for a loved one, craft a one-of-a-kind charm necklace adorned with adorable mini food charms like ravioli, macaroni, olives, and more. All materials and step-by-step instructions are provided, and you even get one charm included with your ticket purchase. With limited seating for just eight participants, secure your spot now and follow @warmclayco on Instagram to customize your charm selection in advance. Tickets are $65 here.

Discover Williamsburg’s Street Art Secrets with an Outdoor Escape Game

Explore Williamsburg’s vibrant street art scene with the Street Art Brooklyn Outdoor Escape Game: Graffiti Land. Starting at the Soma Building on 80 South 6th Street, use the Questo app to embark on an immersive quest to uncover the secrets behind stunning murals. This interactive experience guides you through the city with fun clues, challenges, and stories, transforming you into the protagonist of your own adventure. Expect surprises and intrigue as you discover both famous and hidden gems. It’s a 24/7 activity you can pause, resume, and even play offline. Join the global community of urban explorers who love these games, and don’t miss the chance to delve into Williamsburg’s captivating street art.

Tickets are $10 here.

Sunday, November 5

Join Thought-Provoking Conversations at ‘Skip the Small Talk’ in McCarren Parkhouse

On Sunday, from 7 to 9 PM, head over to McCarren Parkhouse for an evening of meaningful conversations at “Skip the Small Talk.” This event offers a unique opportunity to engage in deep, thought-provoking discussions with strangers without feeling drained. They provide conversation prompts to kickstart meaningful interactions, ensuring you connect with others who share your desire for genuine conversation. Whether you come with friends or alone, you will find like-minded individuals looking for more substantial dialogues. Delicious food and drinks are available for purchase, and check-in begins at 6:30 PM, so aim to arrive before 7:00 PM to make the most of this engaging event. Please note that tickets are limited, so grab yours early to secure your spot.

Tickets are $17 here.

Laugh Out Loud at ‘Hey Gyrl Hey!’ – New York Comedy Festival’s Hilarious Sketch Comedy Show

Don’t miss the New York Comedy Festival’s “Hey Gyrl Hey!” on Sunday at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Graham Avenue. Doors open at 6:45 PM, and the show kicks off at 7:00 PM in the Eris Mainstage. “Hey Gyrl Hey” is an exciting new sketch comedy production by Akudo Ejelonu, co-produced and co-directed by Akudo Ejelonu and Dían Sentino. This show showcases the unique perspectives and experiences of women of color, featuring a talented lineup of emerging and seasoned artists, writers, improvisers, and comedians from both NYC and Philadelphia. With names like Akudo Ejelonu, Cristina Costa, Dayna Monique, and more, you’re in for a night of uproarious laughter. Presented by the New York Comedy Festival, this event is for those 21 and older.

Tickets are $23 here.