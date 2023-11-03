Greenpoint’s Bar Bruno (560 Manhattan Ave.) opened last year in the corner spot that was previously home to Enid’s. The fun and family-friendly restaurant serves a mix of traditional Mexican dishes and bistro classics, plus cocktails and a kids’ menu.

This week, Bar Bruno has shared its recipe for Spiked Hot Chocolate, which “combines the comfort of a classic hot chocolate with a hint of tequila and spice for a warm, flavorful experience.”

Learn how to make Bar Bruno’s Spiked Hot Chocolate below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Ingredients

6 Servings

v

48 ounces of oat milk

1/3 cup of chocolate chips

4 teaspoons of cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

2 tablets of Ibarra chocolate

2 ounces of reposado tequila (your favorite brand)

Cinnamon sticks (for garnish)

Simple syrup (for garnish)

Cinnamon sugar (for garnish)

Directions

  1. Combine oat milk, chocolate chips, cocoa powder, cinnamon powder, and Ibarra chocolate in a pot and bring to a simmer.
  2. Stir together and strain.
  3. Rim glass with simple syrup and cinnamon sugar.
  4. Pour 8 ounces of the hot chocolate mix into the glass.
  5. Add 2 ounces of your favorite reposado tequila and stir.
  6. Add cinnamon sticks for garnish and enjoy!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *