Greenpoint’s Bar Bruno (560 Manhattan Ave.) opened last year in the corner spot that was previously home to Enid’s. The fun and family-friendly restaurant serves a mix of traditional Mexican dishes and bistro classics, plus cocktails and a kids’ menu.
This week, Bar Bruno has shared its recipe for Spiked Hot Chocolate, which “combines the comfort of a classic hot chocolate with a hint of tequila and spice for a warm, flavorful experience.”
Learn how to make Bar Bruno’s Spiked Hot Chocolate below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Ingredients
6 Servings
48 ounces of oat milk
1/3 cup of chocolate chips
4 teaspoons of cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder
2 tablets of Ibarra chocolate
2 ounces of reposado tequila (your favorite brand)
Cinnamon sticks (for garnish)
Simple syrup (for garnish)
Cinnamon sugar (for garnish)
Directions
- Combine oat milk, chocolate chips, cocoa powder, cinnamon powder, and Ibarra chocolate in a pot and bring to a simmer.
- Stir together and strain.
- Rim glass with simple syrup and cinnamon sugar.
- Pour 8 ounces of the hot chocolate mix into the glass.
- Add 2 ounces of your favorite reposado tequila and stir.
- Add cinnamon sticks for garnish and enjoy!