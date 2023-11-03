Greenpoint’s Bar Bruno (560 Manhattan Ave.) opened last year in the corner spot that was previously home to Enid’s. The fun and family-friendly restaurant serves a mix of traditional Mexican dishes and bistro classics, plus cocktails and a kids’ menu.

This week, Bar Bruno has shared its recipe for Spiked Hot Chocolate, which “combines the comfort of a classic hot chocolate with a hint of tequila and spice for a warm, flavorful experience.”

Learn how to make Bar Bruno’s Spiked Hot Chocolate below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Ingredients

6 Servings

48 ounces of oat milk

1/3 cup of chocolate chips

4 teaspoons of cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

2 tablets of Ibarra chocolate

2 ounces of reposado tequila (your favorite brand)

Cinnamon sticks (for garnish)

Simple syrup (for garnish)

Cinnamon sugar (for garnish)

Directions