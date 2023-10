Today’s the big day, but Halloween celebrations are well underway in the nabe. Below are photos taken from Town Square’s annual Spooktacular Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade on October 29.

Happy Halloween to one and all, and if you see something scary cool in the North Brooklyn vicinity, be sure to tag @Greenpointers so we can see!

Photos by Michael Abramson. You can check out more of Michael’s work on his website and Instagram.