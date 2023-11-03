If the crisp temperatures and recent onslaught of trick or treaters are anything to go by, fall is officially in full swing. Ring in the season at McGolrick Park this Saturday, November 4, for Fall Fest 2023 with a series of thematic, sustainable, and family-friendly events.

The fest kicks off at 9 a.m. with an informative garden walk through the park’s flower beds followed by activities like a book exchange, soil testing by North Brooklyn Neighbors, multi-lingual story time, and more culminating in a pie-eating contest at 12 p.m.

See the full day’s itinerary below.

Garden Walk

9 a.m. — Take a stroll through McGolrick’s lesser-known natural wonders with gardeners Lauren Clark and Alex Kutcha, joined by North Brooklyn Parks Alliance Director of Horticulture Lisa Bloodgood.

Daffodil Bulb Planting

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Start thinking ahead to spring and help get daffodil bulbs in the ground. Come dressed for planting. Tools and bulbs will be provided by North Brooklyn Parks Alliance and all ages are welcome (dress to get dirty!).

v

Book Exchange

10 a.m. — Peruse a collection of gently used books and/or drop off any you’re ready to part with. Donations should be limited to one bag.

Plant and Seed Swap

10 a.m. — Bring propagated cuttings and healthy potted plants to swap, then take home new plants and seeds provided by McCarren Demo Garden.

Yarn Swap and Circle

10 a.m. — Ready to start a new knitting project? Bring yarn you’ve been hoping to get rid of, swap with your neighbors, and get to work alongside fellow enthusiasts.

Craft with Greenpoint Art Circle

10 a.m. — Join an all-ages art activity hosted by Greenpoint Art Circle, a local collective by and for NYC visual artists of all levels and mediums.

Live Cartoon Drawing

10 a.m. — See yourself in cartoon form with live drawings by The New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell.

Free Soil Testing

10 a.m. — North Brooklyn Neighbors will be on site offering free soil testing with their XRF machine to detect any lead content. Bring a sample of your soil in a clear, plastic sandwich bag with about 2 cups of soil — results will be available immediately. Information on safely dealing with high levels of lead in soil will be available in English, Polish, and Spanish.

Story Time

11 a.m. — Circle up for a story told in English, French, and Polish from the French committee of the PS 110 PTA.

Breathwork and Meditation

11:30 a.m. — ‘Tis the season to get centered. First generation Polish-American visual artist and mindfulness instructor Bea Wolert will lead a calming meditation designed to help introduce children to mindfulness through focused breath work.

Pie Eating Contest

12 p.m. — If you’re trying to decide which pie you want to feature in your Thanksgiving spread this year, here’s one (albeit unorthodox) method: A pie eating competition sponsored by local favorite Pie Corps. Sign up here.