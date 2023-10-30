Though it’s not even Halloween yet, the reported “most wonderful time of the year” is fast approaching — which means that, if you’re the gifting kind, it’s time to start thinking about presents. And why not support small local businesses while you’re at it?

The second annual Shop Small Greenpoint Fall Retail Crawl runs from November 18 – 26 with 37 participating neighborhood businesses! As a refresher, crawl participants can pick up a “passport” at any of the listed businesses — if you spend $10 or more at any three shops, you’ll get a special swag tote (to be picked up at Coz Salon, Edy’s Grocer, Cato’s Army and Navy, The Wondermart, Stonefruit Botanicals, Alter, My Plastic Heart, Drama Club, and Parachute Brooklyn), and if you spend $10 or more at any eight shops, you’ll be in the running for a grand prize drawing of over $1,000 in goodies (just drop off your passport at Coz Salon, The Wondermart, or Drama Club).

The crawl truly has something for everyone, from fitness enthusiasts to wine aficionados to bookworms and beyond. And, as it continues to expand, so does its merch. First introduced during the spring ’23 crawl, the Shop Small Greenpoint commemorative tee has gotten an autumnal refresh in a deep, fall-friendly navy on soft, mid-weight cotton. Shop the limited-edition t-shirt (proceeds of which help keep the crawl running season after season) here.