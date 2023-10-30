Local artist CJ Hendry mounted a popular playground-themed exhibit, Plaid, at 220 Newel Street earlier this spring. Now, she’s back with a new venture in the same space, though fans of Plaid will find much to enjoy at the permanent venue, Space Club.

Space Club will function as an indoor playground, with a bouncy house, ball pit, and other fun things for your kiddo to hang around, though it aims to be easier on the eyes of adults.

CJ Hendry’s “Plaid” exhibit from earlier this year. Image credit: Bicefalo Studio

“We have two little kids and our goal was to design a space that was great for kids but even better for adults,” Space Club’s website reads. “We spend so much time with our little ones and we were constantly feeling let down by the play spaces around. They were either too small, too stinky, too loud, not well designed and a hundred other reasons we aren’t even going to get into.”

Membership starts at $249 a month (though if you sign up in November, you can lock in a $199 rate). Membership includes free weekday classes, free grippy socks each time, discounts on merch, toys, and parties, and unlimited entry. Membership includes two accompanying adults per entry, and the cost increases per additional sibling.

Still trying to decide whether to commit? Test the waters first with a single entry pass at $35

Space Club opens on November 1, perfect for burning off the previous day’s Halloween sugar rush. It will be open seven days a week/365 days a year, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.