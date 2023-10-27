Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy Halloweekend!

Plenty of spooky activities are taking place this weekend, including a family-friendly party on Berry Street, a chili cook-off, and a show at the newly opened bar Medusa. In costume panic mode? Take a cue from the neighborhood with one of these last-minute options.

For more weekend fun, we’ve got you covered.

National Sawdust has partnered with the Metropolitan Opera for a new series.

Nothing but “dee” best for our neighborhood. No, seriously, Dee Best Zeppoles and Calzones of the OLMC Feast fame has finally set up a permanent location.

Why was the NYPD at McGolrick Park the other day? We still don’t know.

Greenpoint’s theater scene is particularly strong this week, with a new play from about zoomers and a unique immersive experience on a canoe.

We experienced premium omakase at Shota. Muchmore’s Gastropub and Wine Bar shared a family recipe for jambalaya. Ten Hope restaurant closed.

In and around North Brooklyn

Inside a Honduran-inspired pop-up dinner series in a Williamsburg backyard.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher’s office is collecting clothing and stroller donations for migrants, and NBK Parks Alliance is hosting a free giveaway for native plants.