Earlier this month, Medusa — a new bar from the team behind Bushwick’s Our Wicked Lady — opened its doors at 618 Grand Street. And despite only being two weeks old, it’s already hosting its first burlesque show in the name of Halloween weekend.

On Saturday, October 28, at 8 p.m., don your most creative costume for Snake Bite starring multi-award-winning performer Qualms Galore and featuring Bunny Buxom and Dominant Jeane. The night, also presented by Misguided Spirits, is sure to provide tricks and treats with flowing drinks and a vibey atmosphere.

Owned by Xandra Leigh Parker and Harlan Short, Medusa features mood lighting, a glittering bar, specialty cocktails, deep jewel tones, free fentanyl test strips, non-alcoholic alternatives, and a comfy backyard. Following their warm welcome in the neighborhood (after taking over the space that used to house Bushwick Country Club, which moved to 608 Grand), the bar continues to forge ahead with growing partnerships and new weekend hours — clearly the best is yet to come.