Williamsburg’s Ten Hope, a charming restaurant named after its address at 10 Hope Street, has sadly closed. William Zafiros, the owner of Ten Hope, confirmed that the restaurant has permanently closed its doors.

Ten Hope was a neighborhood bistro with a large, inviting outdoor area that served Mediterranean-inspired dishes and a bottomless brunch.

Ten Hope’s octopus.

Ten Hope’s menu was not extensive, but Chef Travis McGinty did a few things really well, like the octopus, the recipe for which he shared with Greenpointers last year.

The remainder of Ten Hope’s dinner menu featured classics like mussels, a burger, fried chicken, seared salmon, hangar steak, a mezze platter, and a few salads. The brunch menu included many of these same items, plus brunch favorites like smoked salmon Benedict.

The outdoor space at 10 Hope St.

Greenpointers learned that a new restaurant will soon claim the space at 10 Hope Street. In the latest Community Board 1 meeting, a company called Maiz Restaurant Corporation filed a new liquor license application and temporary retail permit for liquor, wine, beer, and cider.

It is still unclear if the new restaurant’s name will be Maiz, but Greenpointers is guessing that, based on the name, the newcomer will serve Mexican cuisine. We will keep you updated as we learn more.