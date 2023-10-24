We’ve been getting several tips today about heavy police presence at McGolrick Park this morning.

Locals have said they noticed part of the park cordoned off around 8 a.m. this morning. Several noted the presence of NYPD vehicles within the park itself. A report on the Citizen app notes an unconfirmed firearm incident at 206 Nassau Avenue, which is directly next to the park. That address contains a bar on the bottom floor and a residential building on top.

It is not yet clear if the unconfirmed firearm incident is related to the heavy police presence at McGolrick. The firearm incident was reported at 4:26 a.m.

Citizen notes that “[p]olice are conducting an evidence search following a firearm report,” though no NYPD representative was able to confirm that with us. We have contacted the 94th precinct, as well as the NYPD’s press line, and neither could give us any additional information. We will update this story if we hear anything further.