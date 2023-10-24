As the leaves turn brown and a zippy chill hangs in the air, there’s no more comforting food to turn to than a big heaping bowl of chili. The fine folks at Black Rabbit (91 Greenpoint Avenue) know this and have organized a chili cook-off for this Sunday, October 29, benefitting not only hungry Greenpointers, but also Trinity Place Shelter. Trinity Place supports LGBTQ+ youth and young adults experiencing homelessness.

You can have your chili served a few different ways, such as with hot dogs, Frito pies, and Cincinnati-style. They’ll also have cornbread on hand. Vegetarians fret not, as there’ll be options for you too.

The shindig lasts from 2 p.m. until midnight, but judging starts at 3:30 p.m. Black Rabbit was also kind enough to post the judging criteria in advance.

As of a day ago, there’s still one spot left for contestants. Oh, and costumes are encouraged!

Really bummed to miss this because I make an excellent chili AND I’ve never lost a Black Rabbit trivia night. But maybe that’s only fair.

