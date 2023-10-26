Get ready for an action-packed time in Greenpoint and Williamsburg this pre-Halloween weekend! On Friday night, FEROX offers a 21+ Ninja Friday, promising ninja challenges and a live DJ. Saturday brings Halloween fun at The Clonard Bar with a dance-off and costume contests. Meanwhile, the Weird Science Halloween Party on Saturday night offers a psychedelic experience. On Sunday, enjoy the Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade and a chili cook-off for a great cause at Black Rabbit. It’s a weekend of thrills, costumes, and festivities! (And these activities are just a taste — check out our list for adults and kids alike).

Friday, October 27

Unleash Your Inner Ninja: 21+ Ninja Fridays at FEROX

Get ready for some adrenaline-pumping action at FEROX, the ultimate ninja and trampoline park on the East Coast, which also doubles as a fantastic after-work hangout spot! Join the excitement during their 21+ Ninja Fridays in Brooklyn, starting at 7 PM. This three-hour open-play session lets you unleash your inner ninja as you conquer challenging obstacle courses approved by NBC’s American Ninja Warrior: twist and twirl, bounce on gigantic trampolines, attempt the rock climbing wall, and test your agility at the parkour zone.

With a live DJ providing the soundtrack and drinks available for purchase, it’s a perfect way to kick off your weekend. No prior Ninja Warrior training is required, and working out is entirely optional—just come and enjoy the fun to the tunes of the live DJ! Tickets $30 here.

Saturday, October 28

Spooktacular Halloween Bash at The Clonard Bar

Join the Halloween festivities at The Clonard Bar in Williamsburg this Saturday, starting at 7 PM and going all night long! It’s a night packed with excitement, including a live DJ spinning great tunes, a thrilling dance-off, free giveaways, raffle prizes, shot specials, yummy hot food, candy, treats, and much more! Take advantage of the costume contests featuring categories like Best Overall Costume, Best Group Costume, Funniest Costume, Scariest Costume, and Best Couples Costume! Get ready for a spooktacular evening of fun and entertainment.

Get Ready for a Psychedelic Adventure at the Weird Science Halloween Party

Calling all alchemists, mad scientists, and weirdos! Prepare for a mind-bending journey at the Weird Science Halloween Party hosted by Hemp Lab on Saturday from 5 – 11 PM at 128 India Street in Brooklyn. This psychedelic event promises mind-bending visuals and an atmosphere that will make you question reality. Groove to incredible beats courtesy of killer DJs and a mesmerizing live hip-hop saxophone duo featuring talents like @klipdagga, @baby_g_____, @bossyboots, and @sepulchrayve. The “Potion Bar” offers mystical concoctions and cocktails that will make you feel like a modern-day alchemist, including Kratom brewed by friends at @MisfitKava. For your munchies, indulge in jerk chicken and plantain chip nachos, with vegan options available, courtesy of @cookwithric. And don’t forget to dress to impress for the costume contest, with exciting prizes up for grabs—details on Instagram @hemplab_nyc.

Grab your early bird tickets for just $10 here and get ready for a weirdly wonderful evening. 21+.

Sunday, October 29

Bring Your Little Boo’s to the Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade & Party

Get ready for a spooktacular Sunday in Greenpoint and Williamsburg! Town Square‘s 20th Annual Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade and Spooktacular Party invite you to join the festivities. The day begins with a FREE Halloween parade starting at 1 PM in McCarren Park, featuring costumed kids of all ages marching through Greenpoint. After the parade, head indoors to Hide & Seek at 593 Manhattan Avenue for a TICKETED Spooktacular Party, offering timed sessions filled with arts and crafts, party games, live music, and candy. Tickets are $20 online or $30 at the door, and all proceeds support Town Square BK Scouts, a local nonprofit benefiting the community.

Rain or shine, this event promises a fantastic Halloween experience for all while giving back to a worthy cause. Tickets for the party event are here.

Autumn Celebration: Chili Cook-Off & Pumpkin Carving at Black Rabbit!

Join in the autumnal celebration at Black Rabbit on Sunday from 2 PM to midnight for a Chili Cook Off and Pumpkin Carving event, all supporting Trinity Place Shelter for LGBTQIA+ Youth. Bring your own pumpkin and tools for carving in the backyard from 2 PM to 10 PM. Chili will be available, with $1 sample sizes, $5 bowls, and $10 Cincinnati Style Chili Spaghetti, starting at 3 PM. Contestants can sign up between 2 and 3 PM, and judging begins at 3:30 PM. All proceeds from this event go to Trinity’s Place Shelter, a non-sectarian transitional shelter providing essential services to LGBTQ youth and young adults.

Help make a positive difference in the lives of homeless LGBTQ youth while enjoying a day of chili and pumpkin carving at Black Rabbit. Register here.