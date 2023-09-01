Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy Labor Day weekend! Here’s everything you need to catch up on before kicking it off:

The New York State Supreme Court heard testimony from concerned locals fighting to keep Park Church Co-op alive as a community space.

Two sad closures this week — CUP Coffee and Screamer’s Pizzeria. Púsù is a new vegetarian Chinese restaurant in Williamsburg.

We got some great photos from Afropunk Festival’s Greenpoint debut and profiled a local acupuncturist.

Chanel will launch a diner pop-up in Williamsburg. Because when you think of greasy french fries and pancakes, you think of…Chanel?

Back-to-school season is upon us! Get the lowdown on extracurriculars and other academic programs at Town Square’s annual Schoolfest. Got extra books lying around? Friends of Greenpoint Library will be collecting them for an upcoming fundraiser.

A GoFundMe campaign for a local family dealing with a tragedy has raised over $100,000.

It’s a long weekend for some of us, so take advantage of our guide. We also have a Community Cookbook recipe, courtesy of Larry’s Cà Phê.

In and around North Brooklyn

Brooklyn Mirage facing yet another lawsuit.

The Grand Street subway station has a new accessibility elevator.