Long-standing coffee shop CUP (79 Norman Ave) announced via Instagram that this Wednesday would be its last day of operation. The team shared additional information with Greenpointers via a statement:

“After 14 years, we are closing CUP. This has been a really hard decision that we’ve put a lot of thought into. Unfortunately, COVID hit us pretty hard, and like many other small businesses, we never quite recovered.

We started the shop with the goal of becoming the “Cheers” of coffee, a place where everyone knows your name and how you take your coffee. A place where people gathered, talked, and always felt welcomed. Thank you to our wonderful regulars and the most dedicated team who made that happen.”

Your messages and stories about how our little shop has made its mark on you and our neighborhood are an incredible gift. It has been a privilege to be part of this community.”