On Saturday, September 16, 12 – 4 p.m., North Brooklyn’s volunteer community-based organization, Town Square, is hosting its 15th annual Schoolfest at John Ericsson Middle School 126 (424 Leonard St.).

Town Square started Schoolfest in 2008 as a way to help parents navigate the neighborhood’s school options and admission processes. Town Square’s website says that “Schoolfest helps parents navigate through the confusion so that they can make the best choice for their child’s educational needs.”

Unfortunately, Schoolfest did not happen last year, but it is back for 2023 with a one-day informative school fair where all of North Brooklyn’s public schools, charter schools, private schools, early childhood centers, and several extracurricular activity providers are together in a single venue.

A booth at Town Square’s prior Schoolfest. Photo: Town Square’s website

Town Square’s Schoolfest serves as a networking opportunity for both exhibitors and parents with informational booths from schools in the area and parent workshops, plus kids activities, live performances, and a community potluck designed to bring the neighborhood community together.

There are four workshops this year at Schoolfest. At noon, the first workshop is focused on early childhood and will be presented by Dana Szarf of Casa Parenting. At 1 p.m. there is a workshop focused on kindergarten and elementary schools, also presented by Dana Szarf of Casa Parenting. At 2 p.m., the third workshop is focused on middle schools and will be presented by Joyce Szuflita of NY School Help. The last workshop is at 3 p.m., focused on high schools, and also presented by Joyce Szuflita of NY School Help.

Schoolfest is free to attend, but every attendee must reserve a ticket through Eventbrite. Attendees need to sign up for timed-entry tickets but can stay as long as they want after entering the building.

If you sign up for the 12 p.m. ticket, you will be able to enter the exhibitor halls and attend all four workshops (early childhood through high school). Signing up for 1 p.m. includes three workshops while signing up for 2 p.m. includes two workshops, and 3 p.m. tickets include only the high school workshop.

When reserving tickets on Eventbrite, there is an opportunity to leave donations. Town Square is asking families to consider donating $10 (or more) for those who are able.