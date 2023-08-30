Libraries do so much for local communities. Free books, WiFi, computer and printing services, events, kids activities, and workshops, just to name a few. And after a massive renovation, Greenpoint’s got one of the best libraries in the game!

Now you can give back to a place that gives so much to us. The Friends of Greenpoint Library, a local community group of volunteers, is hosting a book sale at the library on September 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From now until September 6, they will be accepting book donations.

Bring your donations to the second floor of the library (107 Norman Ave). “Books that are not sold at the sale are sold to a vendor focused on repurposing used books sustainably. Profits from that go directly to BPL,” the library wrote in an Instagram comment.

Please note, books only! The library can’t accept DVDs, CDs, or even textbooks.