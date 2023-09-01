Bad news for vegan pizza lovers in North Brooklyn — Screamer’s Pizzeria announced today on Instagram that it would be closing its Greenpoint location.

The last day in their 620 Manhattan Avenue location will be this upcoming Labor Day, September 4.

“The lease is up and we’ve had an awesome landlord, but the party has to end eventually,” the team told Greenpointers.

You can still stop by their Crown Heights location at 685 Franklin Avenue.

Screamer’s opened in 2016, taking over the location from another vegan stalwart, Champs Diner. They quickly charmed the neighborhood with creative takes on Italian classics, as well as more unique combinations like a Reuben or Philly cheesesteak pizza.

v

As the original Champs Diner location recently closed, it looks like North Brooklyn is losing some vegan institutions. Here’s hoping someone gets the memo and opens a new vegan comfort food spot!