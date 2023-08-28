Púsù (318 Bedford Ave.) is a new Chinese restaurant in Williamsburg. As North Brooklyn has seen a growing number of innovative Chinese dining concepts with the arrival of Milu, MáLà Project, and Antidote, newcomer Púsù stands out for the fact that it is entirely vegetarian.

The restaurant’s name translates to “uncut gems” in Chinese, and its website explains that Púsù’s goal is to embody the allure of raw and natural elements, while offering unique Chinese vegetarian cuisine in an unpretentious setting.

The dining room at Williamsburg’s Púsù. Photo: Púsù’s Instagram

The Head Chef of Púsù is Owen Liu who brings a culinary background of over 24 years. Chef Liu uses innovative cooking techniques for his dishes that are influenced by diverse Chinese cuisines including Northwestern, Hangzhou, and Cantonese.

Púsù’s extensive menu includes an array of snacks, cold dishes, small and large plates, soup, rice and noodles, dim sum and desserts that are all vegetarian, but not at all boring. The restaurant offers dishes that are unique, hearty, and flavorful, with many using vegetarian meat.

Púsù’s dining menu kicks off with the snack section that includes options like deep-fried mushrooms and a kebab with vegetarian lamb. Next are the cold dishes with highlights like spinach stacks with sesame and spicy mustard sauce, followed by four dim sum options.

The selection of small plates includes items like crispy tofu popcorn and sweet and sour vegetarian pork. The section of large plates includes a pumpkin mapo tofu stew and Beijing-style shredded vegetarian pork.

Púsù’s spinach stack in the menu’s cold dish section. Photo: Púsù’s Instagram

The menu continues with soup selections, followed by a selection of rice and noddles with options like pineapple fried rice. The two dessert options are a fried sticky rice ball with ice cream and ice cream with popping candy in different flavors.

Púsù’s bar menu offers creative cocktails inspired by China’s landscape with four categories including forests, floral gardens, orchards, and kailyards or vegetable gardens.

Púsù is open Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday, 11:30am – 11p.m.