This Labor Day weekend, Greenpoint and Williamsburg are buzzing with events that promise an unforgettable end to your summer. From an all-you-can-eat Chinese BBQ bash and an oyster feast that shucks all norms to soul-stirring jazz and a block party that turns up the heat—there’s something for every palate and playlist. And as the sun sets on Sunday, don’t miss a comedy night that guarantees the last laugh of the weekend. Read on, and get ready to bid adieu to the unofficial end of summer in style.

Friday, September 1

All-You-Can-Eat Chinese BBQ Party at 3 Times

Kick off your Labor Day weekend with a feast at 3 Times Williamsburg’s Chinese BBQ Party on Friday from 4–9 PM. Swing by for this delicious all-you-can-eat Chinese BBQ and unlimited draft beer event, where your 90-minute time slot is enough to savor an array of skewers—think chicken, lamb, beef, and squid—alongside grilled veggies like corn and asparagus.

Wash it down with your choice from a robust beer menu with selections like Founders All Day Hazy IPA and Montauk Surf Beer. Perfect for mingling and soaking up the last rays of summer, this outdoor patio event is a must for foodies and beer lovers alike. Tickets are $39 here.

Saturday, September 2

Say Cheers at Oyster Fest at BK Backyard

Mark your calendars for a weekend indulgence of shellfish and suds! Head over to Greenpoint’s BK Backyard Bar on Saturday from 3–6 PM for their Brooklyn Oyster Fest. With a General Admission ticket ($55) you’ll get unlimited oysters sourced from local vendors, and a complimentary beer is also thrown into the deal. Located at 86 N 11th Street, this event promises to be an oyster lover’s paradise right in the heart of Williamsburg. Just a heads-up: You must be 21 or over to join the feast.

Tickets are available here.

v

A Night of Jazz with Finnish Guitarist Olli Soikkeli

Immerse yourself in an intimate evening of jazz as Olli Soikkeli takes the stage at St Mazie Bar and Supper Club on Saturday night from 8:30 to 11 PM. The Finland-born, NYC-based guitarist has graced stages from Town Hall to Lincoln Center and collaborated with jazz luminaries such as Bucky Pizzarelli and Stochelo Rosenberg. His versatile artistry has spanned several albums and musical genres, receiving critical acclaim from outlets like Huff Post and All About Jazz. Grab a ticket via Eventbrite here.



Note: If the event is sold out online, email stmazie@gmail.com, as they might be able to find a table for you.

Sunday, September 3

Labor Day Block Party to Wrap Up Summer at Dolly’s

Cap off your summer with a bang at Dolly’s Swing and Dive‘s Labor Day Block Party on Sunday starting at 2 PM. This event promises to be a rollicking good time, featuring everything that made their first two block parties a hit. Get your groove on with a live DJ, satiate your taste buds at various food pop-ups, and take advantage of extra outdoor seating. Don’t miss the burgers and dogs provided by @badluckbbqnyc, perfectly complemented by ice-cold drinks. As a cherry on top, flash your ticket at one of their outdoor bars for a complimentary shot.

Have the “Last Laugh of The Weekend” at Old Man Hustle

Wrap up your Labor Day weekend with hearty laughs at Old Man Hustle BKLYN COMEDY Club‘s “Last Laugh of The Weekend” on Sunday night from 10 to 11:30 PM. This comedy club boasts an impressive lineup featuring some of NYC’s top comics, who have graced platforms from Netflix to HBO. Expect sets from Chase Durousseau (JFL), Michael Kerrigan (NYCF), Espi Rivadeneira (NYCF), Ruth Allen (NYCF), and Nick Youssef (Comedy Central). With a 21+ age requirement and a two-drink minimum, you’re guaranteed excellent cocktails and a curated booze selection to loosen you up for the punchlines.

It’s the perfect way to cap off your weekend with humor and high spirits. Tickets are $18 here.