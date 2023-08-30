A new GoFundMe campaign has been set up to aid a family dealing with an unimaginable tragedy.

Discovered after their family was unable to make contact, Aleksandra “Ola” Witek and her two toddler sons were found dead inside their locked Upper West Side apartment, alongside Ola’s fiancé and the father of her children, Edison Lopez. Sadly, police believe the incident to be a murder-suicide perpetrated by Lopez.

“Ola was an incredibly loving and devoted stay-at-home mom to her two young sons. Being a NYC school teacher, she instilled her knowledge and teachings on the growth of her boys who had blossoming imaginations and whose curiosity and sweetness to family and friends alike captured everyone’s hearts. A proud Polish mom, Ola shared her culture and language and made the lives of her boys bright and full. Her boys loved playing with their toys, story time with mom, and were two delightful babies to all that loved them. She was an adored friend, beloved sister to her brother Lukas, and cherished daughter of Grazyna.” Excerpt from GoFundMe campaign

A neighbor has informed us that the Witek family used to live in Greenpoint.

The GoFundMe is looking to raise $80,000. “In addition to funeral, burial, and legal costs, Lukas and Grazyna will be faced with additional, miscellaneous costs associated with this tragic incident. Our efforts are to collectively alleviate them from this financial burden.”

Greenpointers wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the Witek family.

