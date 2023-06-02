Happy Pride Month, Greenpointers!

We have lots of ways to celebrate locally this month, but before the fun can begin, when was the last time you went in for a check-up? Find out more about how a new clinic is supporting LGBTQ+ health.

Got a picky eater on your hands? This food exploration class might just be for them. In other kid-friendly news, the 19th annual Kids Film Fest is taking place in Greenpoint next weekend.

Pheasant is closing its restaurant. Nan Xiang Express opens this weekend. Rosette offered up a Community Cookbook recipe. The MTA just hosted a Bus Network Redesign Pop-Up to address changes to the B48 bus line.

We have even more great vendors in store for you this weekend at our Open Air Fair — get to know them here. And get thinking about other fun weekend activities in the meantime. If you haven’t checked it out yet, Baba Cool’s backyard and veggie-forward dinner menu sounds like a perfect summer evening.

Two new affordable housing lotteries just launched in North Brooklyn, one being legitimately affordable, and one being affordable in The Twilight Zone.

In and around North Brooklyn

Frost restaurant is closing after more than 60 years in business.

Pix11 stopped by to talk to locals about the new changes coming to McGuinness Boulevard.