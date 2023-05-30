Pheasant (445 Graham Ave.), a casual Williamsburg restaurant with a Mediterranean-inspired menu, is closing after six years in the neighborhood. The local spot, known for its delicious brunch, happy hour, and quaint backyard garden, made the announcement on Instagram.

Pheasant’s post highlighted that their last brunch and dinner services will be on Saturday, June 24, followed by a farewell party on Sunday, June 25.

The announcement was not entirely negative as it confirmed that the restaurant still plans to host its monthly dinner series, wine dinners, and pop-ups, while the welcoming space on Graham Avenue will serve as an event venue and an extension of Pheasant’s catering arm.

Pheasant’s owners Vince Fraissange and Cat Alexander wrote, “We love this restaurant, and we are so unbelievably grateful to all of you for making this place so special. You have supported us through incredibly hard times, joined us on so many special occasions, and your laughter and generosity have been such gifts. Thank you all so very much.” Comments from locals flooded in after the announcement was made, wishing the owners well.

Pheasant also posted on Instagram that their catering arm found a permanent home, in addition to using the Graham Avenue space. The post said, “After much time searching for just the right spot (and the right landlord!), we have signed a lease near McGolrick Park in lovely Greenpoint and are in the beginning phases of the buildout.”

