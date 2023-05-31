The 19th annual Kids Film Fest, part of the Brooklyn Film Festival, will take place on June 10 at Greenpoint’s Windmill Studios (300 Kingsland Ave.).

Entry to the Kids Film Fest is completely free for children, while the price for adults is $15 per person. The tickets include access to all sessions.

The aim of the 2023 Kids Film Fest is to inspire and educate young filmmakers with the hope they will participate in next year’s festival, according to the Brooklyn Film Festival website. “If you have ever wanted to make a film, come to the BFF kidsfilmfest and learn how to do it,” the site reads.

The website also highlights that the majority of the films in the Kids Film Fest were created by filmmakers under the age of 18 years old. Many of the young creatives will be at the festival to explain how they made their films with examples of materials they used. Adult filmmakers will also be present to answer questions from budding filmmakers.

On June 10, doors to the festival will open at 11 a.m., and the first film will kick off at 11:15 a.m. The films range in length from 1 minute to 11 minutes, with many at either 5 or 8 minutes, making them easily digestible for fidgety kids.

The first session, which runs 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. includes two films created by children under 10 years old. The first film is titled Dinosaur School and runs for 5 minutes, while the second, titled Lost and Found, runs for 8 minutes. After the screenings, there will be time left in the half hour for discussion.

A still from Joy, one of the Kids Film Festival entries. Photo: Brooklyn Film Festival

The second session is noon – 12:30 p.m. and includes three films from adult filmmakers. The first, running for five minutes, is titled Joy. The second, running for eight minutes is titled Ham. The third is called Spacepup and runs for three minutes. After 15 minutes of screenings, there is time allotted for discussion.

The third and final session runs 12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and includes five films made by filmmakers aged 10 – 18 years old. The first film is titled Kolobok with a runtime of eight minutes. The second is only one minute long and titled Retrospect. The third is titled The Special Guest, running for five minutes. The fourth is called XD Corp (Manager’s Son Ruins Tour on Purpose) and is also only one minute. The final film is called Block-D and has the longest runtime at 11 minutes. After 26 minutes of screenings, this session will also include time for discussion.

The Kids Film Fest is part of the Brooklyn Film Festival that runs June 2 – 11. This year the Brooklyn Film Festival, which is in its 26th year, will run both online and at physical venues. The main physical venue is Windmill Studios, and additional screenings will be held at Williamsburg’s Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave.) and in Fort Greene.