Two new affordable housing lotteries have just launched in our neck of the woods. Greenpoint Landing Associates just announced a lottery for 35 Commercial Street, a permanently affordable apartment building that is a part of the Greenpoint Landing housing complex.

“All 374 residences within 35 Commercial Street will be income targeted through the ELLA program [editor’s note — Extremely Low- and Low-Income Affordability Program],” according to a press release. “The units will be available to New Yorkers earning between 30% – 110% of the area median income (AMI). Rents for studios at the 30% AMI level start at just over $400 per month. Additionally, there are 57 units that are set aside for formerly homeless applicants and will be serviced by Breaking Ground, who have partnered with Greenpoint Landing Associates on this project.”

Credit: Handel Architects

In keeping with the trend in new construction, the building features electric appliances. Other amenities include bike storage, a shared laundry room, common areas, a children’s playroom, and a doorman. The lottery ends on July 31, so get those applications in.

It’s nice to see a new building in our neighborhood address the needs of the community. Now cut to — 596 Metropolitan Avenue. The six-story building deemed four one-bedroom units out of its twelve residences as affordable. For them, that means for residents making 130% AMI ($104,880 to $156,130, to be precise). These units are priced at $3,059.

I mean, I guess someone making a six-figure salary could pay over $3,000 a month for rent, but some of us are living with more modest means. You know, like the vast majority of New Yorkers, according to a recent study, half of whom cannot actually afford to live here.

The 596 Metropolitan Avenue lottery closes on June 12.