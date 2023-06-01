It feels like summertime, and it’s all happening this weekend with more top notch local events. Suppose you’re game for the opening night of a film festival, a lazy day exploring a makers market, a personal escape with rooftop yoga, or a bowl full of deliciousness at a Thai street food pop-up—whatever you’re into, you’ll find something to explore and celebrate in the neighborhood. Read on for all the intel.



Friday, June 2

Hit Up Opening Night at the Brooklyn Film Festival

Experience the best of cinema at the 26th Brooklyn Film Festival (BFF), themed Human Times. On June 2, BFF opens with the world premiere of Forgive Me, Father, a captivating drama-thriller by James Biberi. Inspired by actual events and featuring Aida Turturro, this marks Biberi’s directorial debut. With 155 films from 30 countries, including 44 premieres, BFF promises an unforgettable 10-day celebration of film. Get your tickets for this extraordinary event at Windmill Studios in Greenpoint. Visit BFF’s website for more details and tickets.

Explore Local Artisans at a Maker’s Market at The Yard

Swing by a spring Maker’s Market presented by The Yard, ArtHap, and The Wondermart from 11 AM until 6 PM. Discover an array of NY-made treasures, from charming mugs for your morning coffee to beautifully hand-painted bucket hats. Bring a friend and explore the vibrant line-up of local artisans. As you peruse the market, indulge in delectable Greenpoint treats, receive a captivating tarot reading from Hated Witch, and immerse yourself in the Romantic Radiations art exhibition. With any purchase, you’ll receive a complimentary Day Pass for The Yard locations and a discount postcard for future use at The Wondermart’s Greenpoint storefront.

Saturday, June 3

Find Your Zen With Rooftop Yoga at Greenpoint Library

Elevate your mind, body, and spirit at the Greenpoint Library rooftop with yoga from New Love City. Immerse yourself in an open-level community yoga session on the library’s serene rooftop garden on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Led in collaboration with the local studio, New Love City, this free yoga series invites you to find your center amidst the bustling cityscape. Whether you bring your own mat or use the ones provided, remember your sun protection for a blissful and rejuvenating experience. Registration opens 48 hours before the event, with email notifications sent in case of inclement weather. Sign up HERE.

Photo Courtesy of New Love City

Get Your Improv On with A Sketch Show at The Spare Room

Experience an evening filled with uncontrollable laughter as an incredible lineup of improv performers take the stage at The Spare Room. Forget your week of Zoom calls and deadlines as these talented comedians expertly create longform improv sketches based on your suggestions. From the hilarious stylings of Naomi Charee, Sean Lovely, and Callan Shattuck to the fresh comedic talents of Gleb Posobin and Arian Soroush, this show promises non-stop laughs and maybe even a few awkward moments. The doors open at 5:45 PM and the show kicks off at 6 PM, so arrive early to grab a good seat. Hosting the event is the renowned Ben Rameaka from John Goodman’s 2014 series Alpha House. Tickets are $13 HERE.

Sunday, June 4

Devour Pad Thai at Kru’s Special Lunch Pop-Up

On Sunday, indulge in the unique flavors of Thai street food at the Pad Thai Bowling Weekend Lunch Pop-Up hosted by Kru Brooklyn. Known for their inventive interpretations of traditional Thai cuisine, Kru presents a delightful single-dish experience from 12 – 3 PM. Inspired by the local bowling alleys, The Gutter and Brooklyn Bowl, near the restaurant, this pop-up celebrates the beloved comfort dish, Pad Thai. Choose from the vegan or regular version for $18, or savor the shrimp-infused Pad Thai for $22 (your choice of either thin rice or glass noodles.) This is a limited-time event, with Pad Thai featured throughout June, with other single-meal dishes rotating until August. Book a spot via RESY here.

Green-Thumb Action at Sunday Gardening in Transmitter Park

Gather with fellow nature enthusiasts and join the Friends of Transmitter Park Sunday morning from 10 AM to 12 PM to lend a hand in sustaining the park’s beautiful gardens and trees. Get ready to dig in, weed, water, mulch, and plant while enjoying the fresh air and community spirit. Bring your work gloves, a hat, sunscreen, and water as you all work to spruce up the park. Meet inside the Greenpoint Ave entrance and make Transmitter Park blossom together! Registration is required, and you can sign up HERE.





